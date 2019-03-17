World / Science & Health

Apple Watch may spot heart problem, but more research needed

AP

WASHINGTON - A huge study suggests the Apple Watch can detect a worrisome irregular heartbeat at least sometimes — but experts say more work is needed to tell if using wearable technology to screen for heart problems really helps.

More than 419,000 Apple Watch users signed up for the unusual study, making it the largest ever to explore screening seemingly healthy people for atrial fibrillation, a condition that if untreated eventually can trigger strokes.

Stanford University researchers reported Saturday that the watch didn’t panic flocks of people, warning just half a percent of participants — about 2,100 — that they might have a problem.

But even among those flagged, “it’s not perfect,” cautioned Dr. Richard Kovacs of the American College of Cardiology, who wasn’t involved with the study.

People who received an alert were supposed to consult a study doctor via telemedicine and then wear an EKG patch measuring cardiac activity for the next week to determine the watch’s accuracy. Some skipped the virtual check-up to consult their own doctors; overall, about 57 percent sought medical attention.

Among those who got EKG monitoring through the study, a third had atrial fibrillation, according to preliminary results being presented at an American College of Cardiology conference in New Orleans.

A-fib tends to come and go, and a week of monitoring might have missed some cases, said Stanford lead researcher Dr. Mintu Turakhia. But if the watch detected another irregular heartbeat while someone was wearing the EKG patch, 84 percent of the time it really was a-fib, he said.

“This study we believe provides very encouraging evidence that a device, the Apple Watch, can be used to detect a-fib and to point out to people when additional monitoring or testing may be needed,” said Dr. Lloyd Minor, Stanford’s dean of medicine.

Other cardiac experts said the study, which was funded by Apple, suggests screening with wearable technology might be technically feasible eventually, but needs lots more research.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Goodloe Sutton, publisher of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper
Black editor of paper that urged revival of Ku Klux Klan resigns in Alabama
A black woman who took over the helm of a small-town Alabama newspaper that recently called for the Ku Klux Klan to "ride again" has stepped down after a few weeks, citing interference from the ...
Military delegates to China's National People's Congress leave after meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 4, one day before the opening session of the Congress.
New U.S. military budget focuses on 'China, China, China' over current wars and Russia
Chinese bombers. Chinese hypersonic missiles. Chinese cyberattacks. Chinese anti-satellite weapons. To a remarkable degree, the 2020 Pentagon budget proposal is shaped by national securi...
The Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington, where Mikhail Lesin, a former aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead on Nov. 5, 2015.
Former Putin adviser who died in U.S. had broken neck, documents show
Newly released documents show that a former adviser to Russia's president sustained a complete fracture of his neck "at or near the time of his death" in a Washington hotel room in 2015. ...

, ,