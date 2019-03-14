Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firms to around ¥111.60 in Tokyo as long-term rates climb in U.S.

JIJI

The dollar was stronger around ¥111.60 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, helped by higher long-term interest rates in the United States.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.58-61, up from ¥111.32-32 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1323-1323, up from $1.1279-1280, and at ¥126.36-36, up from ¥125.56-57.

After moving around ¥111.10-20 in early trading, the dollar rose to around ¥111.50 later in the morning on the back of the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average’s rebound and higher long-term U.S. interest rates.

The U.S. currency gained further ground to around ¥111.60 in afternoon trading owing partly to stop-loss buy orders before its topside was somewhat limited in the late hours due to profit-taking.

A currency broker noted that “sluggish movements of Asian stocks in the afternoon put pressure” on the dollar’s topside.

In late trading, currency market players retreated to the sidelines to see the outcome of a British parliamentary vote later on Thursday on postponing the March 29 deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union, according to an official of a major securities firm.

An official of a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm pointed to the possibility of the dollar having been bought against the yen “amid speculation that the Bank of Japan may implement additional monetary easing steps.”

The BOJ’s two-day policy-setting meeting will end on Friday.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A group led by SoftBank and Toyota is in talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber's self-driving vehicle unit, sources told Reuters.
SoftBank and Toyota in talks to invest $1 billion in Uber's self-driving unit: sources
A group of investors led by SoftBank Group Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. is in talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber Technologies Inc.'s self-driving vehicle unit, which would value th...
Economists are unanimous in forecasting that Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and his policy board will maintain the current monetary settings at their two-day meeting from Thursday.
Bank of Japan's never-ending monetary stimulus offers lessons for the world's central banks
Central bankers searching for options to fight the next downturn should look to Japan, where policy makers are gathering for a regular review of the world's most epic monetary stimulus program. ...
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond delivers his Spring budget statement in the House of Commons in London Wednesday.
Britain eyes Brexit 'no-deal' trade shift to China from EU
Britain on Wednesday unveiled a contingency trade policy that favors global giants such as China over EU countries in case of a messy divorce from the bloc. London is bracing for the wors...

,