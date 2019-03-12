Members attend an assembly session of the village of Kitayama in Wakayama Prefecture on Tuesday. | KYODO

National

Shrinking Wakayama village cuts assembly to five, tying Okinawa council for fewest members in Japan

Kyodo

WAKAYAMA - A mountainous village in Wakayama Prefecture will have the joint-smallest assembly in the country, represented by only five members, it said Tuesday, in the latest sign of the nation’s declining population.

The assembly of the village of Kitayama passed an ordinance to cut the number of assembly members from six to five, effective in December when it is slated to hold an election. It will share the title of the village with the fewest representatives in Japan with the village of Kitadaito in Okinawa Prefecture.

One seat has been unfilled since 2016, after a member stepped down to become village mayor.

“There have been no immediate issues with just five representatives. Our verdict represents the reality we are facing today of a decreasing population,” said Kenya Katsuragi, one of its members.

“We have settled on this decision after extensive discussions on the pros and cons of lowering the number of representatives,” Manabu Kubo, who chairs the assembly, said after it enacted the ordinance. “We may revert back to six members if the population increases again.”

The village has a population of 440 and is located in the mountains bordering Mie and Nara prefectures. It is known to be the country’s only exclave, isolated from any other village or city in Wakayama.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Cohen speaks during a ceremony at the residence of Japanese Ambassador Shinsuke Sugiyama (right) in Washington on Monday.
Japan decorates former Pentagon chief William Cohen for strengthening alliance with U.S.
Japan on Monday recognized former U.S. Defense Secretary William Cohen for his contribution to strengthening the bilateral security alliance. In a ceremony in Washington, Japanese Ambassador to ...
Naotoshi Yamada poses for a photo at his office in Tokyo in October. Yamada is an Olympic superfan, having attended 14 Games including the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
Japan's 'Olympic ojiisan' hopes to complete 56-year odyssey at 2020 Tokyo Games
For most people, going to watch the Olympics is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but for 92-year-old superfan Naotoshi Yamada it has become a quadrennial ritual over the last five and a half decad...
Two people wearing protective suits and masks talk in front of the No. 3 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Feb. 18.
Ex-Tepco execs' lawyers make final plea for acquittal over negligence in Fukushima nuclear crisis
Lawyers for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. called for their acquittal in their final defense plea on Tuesday in a negligence case stemming from the Fukushima ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members attend an assembly session of the village of Kitayama in Wakayama Prefecture on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , , ,