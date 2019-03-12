European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a press conference following their meeting in Strasbourg, France, Monday. The British government said on Monday it had agreed "legally binding changes" to the Brexit deal during discussions between May and EU officials in Strasbourg. | AFP-JIJI

May says she has won 'legally binding changes' to Brexit deal from EU

STRASBOURG, FRANCE - British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday she had won “legally binding changes” to the planned Brexit deal and called on Parliament in London to back it.

“MPs were clear that legal changes were needed to the backstop. Today we have secured legal changes.” May told reporters, sitting alongside EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“Now is the time to come together, to back this improved Brexit deal, and to deliver on the instruction of the British people,” she said.

