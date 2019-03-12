May says she has won 'legally binding changes' to Brexit deal from EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday she had won “legally binding changes” to the planned Brexit deal and called on Parliament in London to back it.

“MPs were clear that legal changes were needed to the backstop. Today we have secured legal changes.” May told reporters, sitting alongside EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“Now is the time to come together, to back this improved Brexit deal, and to deliver on the instruction of the British people,” she said.