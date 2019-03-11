REUTERS

World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Iraq on first official visit, state TV says

AFP-JIJI

BAGHDAD - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Iraq on Monday for his first official visit, state television said, as Baghdad is under pressure from Washington to limit ties with its neighbor.

Before leaving Tehran, Rouhani hailed the “special” relations between Iran and Iraq, saying they could not be compared to Baghdad’s ties “with an aggressor country like America.”

His visit to Iraq is the first since he became president in 2013.

“Iran-Iraq relations are special,” Rouhani said at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport before flying to Baghdad, Iranian state television reported, adding that Tehran was always ready to help its neighbors.

“America is despised in the region. The bombs that the Americans dropped on Iraqis, Syrian people and other countries cannot be forgotten,” he added.

Baghdad has been under pressure from Washington to limit ties with its neighbor, particularly after the United States last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and hit Tehran with sanctions.

Iraq was given limited waivers to continue buying electricity and natural gas from Iran, with Washington calling on Baghdad to partner with U.S. companies to become energy independent.

After Turkey, Iran is the top supplier of imported goods to Iraq, including cars, gas, home appliances and vegetables.

Iran has close but complicated relations with Iraq, with significant influence among its Shiite political groups.

The two countries fought a bloody war from 1980 to 1988 and Tehran’s influence in Baghdad grew after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq toppled the government of Saddam Hussein.

Iran was the first country to respond to Iraqi calls for help after Islamic State group jihadis captured second city Mosul in 2014 and threatened to overrun Baghdad and Kirkuk.

Tehran dispatched “military advisers” and equipment overnight along with the famous Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds force commander Qasem Soleimani to prevent IS jihadis from approaching its western borders.

Following the defeat of IS in Iraq, Iran is trying to position itself to gain a prime role in rebuilding the war-ravaged country.

During the visit, Rouhani is set to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and President Barham Saleh, as well as the country’s chief Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, according to the Iranian government’s website.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif preceded Rouhani to Iraq to prepare for the visit.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Democratic presidential candidates, such as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, are looking to make inroads in rural America. With the first contests unfolding next year in South Carolina, Iowa and New Hampshire, small-town voters will play a critical role in choosing the next Democratic nominee.
As 2020 White House race gains steam, Democrats try ...
Deanna Miller Berry doesn't often see presidential candidates. So when New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker recently came to Bamberg County, South Carolina, she was primed to unload about a contaminated wat...
A man carries a piece of debris on his head at the crash site of a Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight near Bishoftu, a town some 60 km southeast of Addis Ababa, on Sunday.
Mystery surrounds Ethiopian Airlines crash that left...
An Ethiopian Airlines jet faltered and crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff, carving a gash in the earth and spreading global grief to 35 countries that had someone among the 157 people who were ki...
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, is seen in November. A company run by a donor to Trump claimed it could provide Chinese clients with a chance to mingle and take photos with the president, along with access to his private club at Mar-a-Lago.
Donor claimed Chinese clients could mingle with Trum...
A company run by a donor to President Donald Trump claimed it could provide Chinese clients with a chance to mingle and take photos with the president, along with access to his private club in Palm...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

REUTERS

, , ,