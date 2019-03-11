Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA are reportedly considering closing their joint venture in the Netherlands. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Nissan and Renault weigh closure of Dutch joint venture that reportedly funded Ghosn's parties

Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA are considering closing their joint venture in the Netherlands, sources said Monday, with the Japanese-French auto alliance aiming to establish a new management structure after the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The Amsterdam-based joint venture, Renault-Nissan B.V., which oversees the partnership’s operations, had been led by Ghosn until he was detained in Tokyo on Nov. 19 for alleged financial misconduct.

The venture set up in 2002 had become nonfunctional in recent years, and the alliance including Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has decided on key strategies at other meetings, according to the sources.

The joint venture funded a dinner party held at the Palace of Versailles on the former chairman’s birthday and parties with his friends at Rio de Janeiro’s carnival, French media reports have said.

The two automakers last month launched a joint investigation into whether the venture is involved in any potential financial misconduct.

Ghosn was replaced as chairman and CEO of Renault by Jean-Dominique Senard and Thierry Bollore, respectively, and Nissan removed Ghosn as chairman and appointed Senard as a new director subject to approval at a shareholders meeting April. 8. Bollore also succeeded Ghosn as chairman of the joint venture.

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors are looking to strengthen their joint operations under their new management teams.

In a similar move, Nissan and Mitsubishi are considering dissolving their joint venture, Nissan-Mitsubishi B.V., which was established in June 2017 in the Netherlands.

Mitsubishi Motors said in January that an internal investigation had found Ghosn “illegally” received around €7.82 million (¥977 million) in remuneration from the venture.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives at his residence in Tokyo on Friday.
Court blocks ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from attending board meeting, report says
A Tokyo court on Monday denied ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's request to attend a board meeting this week, public broadcaster NHK reported, blocking what would have been a dramatic faceoff with ...
Keidanren Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi speaks in Tokyo in February. Results of the annual wage talks to be released later this week are expected to show even smaller gains than in recent years after Nakanishi said the government should mind its own business.
Japan's workforce can expect smaller raises this year as companies push back against Abe
Japan Inc. is pushing back after years of pressure to give bigger pay raises that has been a key part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign to restore stable economic growth. While wage...
Boeing employees are pictured in front of a 737 Max 8, produced for Southwest Airlines, as Boeing celebrates the 10,000th 737 to come off the production line in Renton, Washington, on March 13, 2018.
China orders airlines to ground Boeing 737 Max planes after model's second fatal crash in months
China's aviation regulator said Monday it had ordered Chinese airlines to suspend their Boeing Co. 737 Max aircraft operations by 6 p.m. following a deadly crash of a 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopia...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA are reportedly considering closing their joint venture in the Netherlands. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , ,