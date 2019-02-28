Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative, speaks during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Lighthizer said America is pushing for a trade deal with China that includes "significant structural changes" to the Asian nation's economic model. | BLOOMBERG

Business

U.S. trade chief Robert Lighthizer: More China purchases alone not enough for deal

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - The U.S. is pushing for a trade deal with China that includes “significant structural changes” to the Asian nation’s economic model, as well as provisions that ensure Beijing keeps its promises, President Donald Trump’s top trade negotiator said.

It’s still too early to tell if China will concede to U.S. demands, said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, with plans underway for Trump to invite his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for a summit to finalize a potential agreement. Lighthizer’s comments contrast with Trump’s more optimistic remarks this week when he raised hopes for an imminent deal.

“This administration is pressing for significant structural changes that would allow for a more level playing field — especially when it comes to issues of intellectual property rights and technology transfers,” Lighthizer said Wednesday in prepared testimony before the House Ways and Means committee. U.S. stocks extended their decline.

The issues on the table between the U.S. and China “are too serious to be resolved with promises of additional purchases,” said Lighthizer, who is leading the negotiations for the Trump administration. “We need new rules.”

Any agreement with Beijing must be enforceable, he added. “We at USTR are very aware of the history of our trading relationship with China, and the disappointments that have resulted from promises that were not kept.”

Trump this week raised the prospect that he could sign a new trade deal with Xi, as both sides expressed optimism following the conclusion of the latest round of talks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week that a leaders’ meeting for late March at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is being tentatively planned.

Trump’s hint at a deal-clinching summit with Xi underscores the sense that the two nations are approaching an agreement, more than seven months since the U.S. first imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, setting off a tit-for-tat conflict that has cast a cloud over the global economy. But with Trump holding another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week in Vietnam — a diplomatic effort in which China will play a critical role — the risk of a setback remains significant.

Trump has extended a deadline to raise tariffs on Chinese goods beyond this week, citing progress in the latest round of talks that wrapped up Sunday in Washington. He didn’t specify how long he’d extend the tariff truce.

China has repeatedly promised to ramp up purchases of American goods, including soybeans and energy products.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An Airbus flag flies at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France, Feb. 14.
Airbus eyes warplane with no German parts after Saudi arms ban: sources
Airbus has decided to redesign the C295 military transport aircraft it builds in Spain to remove German components following Germany's freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia, company sources told R...
Visitors walk next to the Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday.
Huawei wages charm offensive in the battle for hearts and minds amid U.S. pressure
Huawei Technologies Co. has turned to a blend of wit, sarcasm and defiance to publicly fight allegations that the world's largest maker of telecommunications equipment is spying for China. It's a r...
Matty Nev Luby holds her phone and logs into the lip-sync smartphone app Musical.ly, in Wethersfield, Connecticut, in 2018. The operator of the video-sharing app popular with teenagers has agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle federal allegations it illegally collected personal information from children. The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it's penalty against lip-syncing app Musical.ly, now known as TikTok, is the largest-ever obtained in a children's privacy case.
TikTok app fined in U.S. for illegally gathering children's data
The fast-growing, Chinese-owned video-sharing network TikTok agreed to pay a $5.7 million fine to U.S. authorities to settle charges that it illegally collected personal information from children, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative, speaks during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Lighthizer said America is pushing for a trade deal with China that includes "significant structural changes" to the Asian nation's economic model. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , ,