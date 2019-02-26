The Japan Fair Trade Commission plans to start a full-fledged survey from Wednesday to determine whether Amazon Japan gave smaller businesses and individual sellers the chance to negotiate the terms of the new system starting in May. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Antitrust watchdog to question Amazon Japan over new rewards program

Kyodo

Japan’s antitrust watchdog will question Amazon Japan over its plan to offer reward points on all products sold on its site, on the suspicion that small merchants will be forced to shoulder the cost of the points, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission plans to start a full-fledged survey from Wednesday to determine whether the e-commerce operator gave smaller businesses and individual sellers the chance to negotiate the terms of the new system starting in May, they said.

Failing to do so could be deemed as an abuse of Amazon’s superior bargaining position over the other parties, prohibited under the antimonopoly law. The company declined to comment on the issue.

Industry minister Hiroshige Seko said at a news conference Tuesday that it would be a “big problem” if Amazon Japan has unilaterally changed contracts by abusing its superior position and is “coercing excessive burden” on suppliers.

At present, customers only receive redeemable points when purchasing certain products, such as those supplied directly from Amazon.

But Amazon Japan said Monday it is expanding the rewards program from May 23 to all products regardless of who sells them. The company has argued that the new program would not only be an incentive to consumers but will also help the sellers expand their business chances.

The latest development comes as part of the Japanese watchdog’s strengthened regulatory scrutiny over technology giants, including Google LLC, Amazon, Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc., amid criticism by some observers that they are hindering fair competition by becoming too powerful in the market.

Such major companies, also including Rakuten Inc. and Yahoo Japan Corp., are referred to as “platformers,” as they provide digital infrastructures or platforms, including search engines, social networking sites and e-commerce sites. They collect huge amounts of data to use them to develop new online services.

If Amazon Japan does not cooperate in responding to the inquiries from the regulator, it could face a mandatory investigation under the antimonopoly law.

The fair trade commission, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications are also working on new rules to ensure that transactions between companies and platformers are conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Three major mobile carriers and e-commerce operator Rakuten Inc. have applied for the allocation of a mobile phone frequency band to introduce next-generation 5G wireless services in Japan.
Japan's top three mobile carriers and Rakuten apply for 5G band allocation
The country's three major mobile carriers and e-commerce operator Rakuten Inc. have applied for the allocation of a mobile phone frequency band to introduce next-generation 5G wireless services,...
Image Not Available
Dollar firms to slightly over ¥110.80 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was slightly firmer above ¥110.80 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday, after cutting early gains in line with a drop in Tokyo stocks. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.83-83, up from ¥110...
A crop of flowering Spring Dawn daffodils are pictured growing in a field on Taylors Bulbs farm near Holbeach in eastern England Monday. Taylors Bulbs have been growing daffodils on their farm in Lincolnshire since 1919. Director Sam Taylor warned Brexit could impact negatively on his family's plant bulbs and fresh flowers business, as the threat of no-deal looms large on the horizon.
U.K. flower sector fears Brexit could nip exports in the bud
For Sam Taylor, director of a family-run plant bulb and fresh flower business in eastern England, fears of post-Brexit delays to imports and exports are growing alongside his daffodils. "...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Japan Fair Trade Commission plans to start a full-fledged survey from Wednesday to determine whether Amazon Japan gave smaller businesses and individual sellers the chance to negotiate the terms of the new system starting in May. | KYODO

, ,