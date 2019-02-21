An unmanned delivery vehicle, developed by Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com, is shown during a news conference Thursday in Tokyo as Japanese online-shopping giant Rakuten Inc. plans to launch delivery services using the robot. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Rakuten and China's JD.com to tie up for unmanned delivery in Japan

Kyodo

Major Japanese and Chinese e-commerce companies Rakuten Inc. and JD.com Inc. said Thursday they will tie up and commercialize an unmanned delivery service in Japan to save time, cost and labor of parcel shipments in the wake of the explosive growth of online shopping.

Rakuten will employ drones and unmanned ground vehicles of JD.com, which already operates them in commercial services in China, as it prepares to introduce autonomous delivery in Japan.

The Tokyo-based firm has been conducting experiments and trial services of autonomous parcel delivery since 2016, seeing it as an effective solution to the “last mile” issue of cutting the time and cost of shipping packages from transportation hubs to consumers’ doors.

JD.com, also known as Jingdong, launched the world’s first commercial drone delivery in 2016 in China and is aiming to expand its service abroad.

JD.com Vice President Xiao Jun said there are “many opportunities” in Japan for drone deliveries in mountainous areas and remote islands.

“The unmanned drones and vehicles are just the first step in the Japanese market and we would like to cooperate with other leading Japanese companies in product development and application,” he said at a news conference in Tokyo.

The JD.com drone to be introduced by Rakuten is 160 centimeters wide and 60 cm high, weighs 5 kilograms and is capable of traveling 16 kilometers. The unmanned ground vehicle, 171 cm in length, 75 cm in width and 160 cm in height, has a top speed of 15 km.

Rakuten said last month it plans experimental drone deliveries of merchandise purchased by its customers during the business year starting April.

The Japanese government relaxed rules on unmanned deliveries by drones in September last year, allowing flights beyond the line of sight of an operator.

Japan Post Co. began testing drone deliveries between two of its two postal offices in Fukushima Prefecture in November.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Toyota Motor Corp.'s Mirai fuel-cell vehicle (FCV) sits parked in a hydrogen pump station in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on March 30 last year. Japan aims to build hydrogen fueling stations at about 160 locations by fiscal 2020.
Japan aiming for 160 hydrogen charging station locations by fiscal 2020
The country is trying to set up unmanned hydrogen charging stations for fuel-cell vehicles before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, a draft government plan showed Thursday. The go...
Manufacturing activity shrank in February for the first time in two-and-a-half years.
Japan's manufacturing activity shrinks for first time since 2016 amid U.S.-China trade war: survey
Manufacturing activity contracted in February for the first time in 2½ years as domestic and export orders fell and factories cut output, a private business survey showed on Thursday.
Image Not Available
Dollar softer below ¥110.80 in Tokyo
The dollar eased past ¥110.80 in Tokyo trading Thursday, dampened by selling to adjust positions ahead of key events. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.76-76, down from ¥110.88-89 at the same ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An unmanned delivery vehicle, developed by Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com, is shown during a news conference Thursday in Tokyo as Japanese online-shopping giant Rakuten Inc. plans to launch delivery services using the robot. | KYODO

, ,