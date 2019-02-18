Backcountry skiers rescued by helicopter after going missing in Niigata

Two men were rescued by helicopter Monday after going missing while backcountry skiing over the weekend in a popular ski resort town in Niigata Prefecture.

Takao Okawa, 59, from Kanagawa Prefecture, and Yasuhiro Kato, 38, from Tokyo were found uninjured. They had been unaccounted for since skiing off-piste in the town of Yuzawa on Saturday, according to the police.

The National Police Agency has been warning of the risks of backcountry skiing, saying it requires knowledge and outdoor gear similar to that for mountain climbing.