Organs of brain-dead boy under 6 to be donated, in only 10th such case for Japan

The family of a boy under 6 judged brain dead under the Organ Transplant Law has agreed to donate his organs, according to the Japan Organ Transplant Network.

This is the 10th case of organ donation by a donor under 6 announced by the network, which is the only intermediary organization for organ transplants in Japan.

The boy had been hospitalized in Gunma Prefecture. The donation of his organs was announced on Sunday.

“Because our son was a kind boy who would give anything to others in need, we believe the choice of organ transplants meets his wishes,” the boy’s parents said in a statement released through the network.

The boy’s heart will be given to a girl under 10 at University of Tokyo Hospital, his lungs to a girl under 10 at Tohoku University Hospital, his liver to a girl under 10 at the National Center for Child Health and Development, and his kidneys to a teenager at Toho University’s Omori Medical Center.