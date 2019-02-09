Asia Pacific

New Zealand village threatened by fire 'in hands of God'

AFP-JIJI

WELLINGTON - An entire village of more than 3,000 people was evacuated in New Zealand on Saturday as a huge bush fire threatened houses, and firefighters said they were “in the hands of God.”

A state of emergency has been declared around the town of Wakefield as the fire, which has had been raging across parched countryside in the Nelson region, at the top of the South Island, moved within 10 kilometers (six miles) of the residential area.

It had swept across about 2,100 hectares of mainly bush and pine forest since erupting in the tinder-dry rural district on Tuesday.

The regional police commander, Zane Hooper, confirmed they had successfully completed “the orderly evacuation of Wakefield,” while fire chief John Sutton said the critical danger point could come on Sunday.

“I’m worried about tomorrow, to be honest,” Sutton said.

“We are in quite a good place strategically today, but we are in the hands of God when it comes to the wind. If we have winds that are anywhere near 50 kilometers (30 mph) today, we’re in trouble.”

Helicopters being used to fight the fire have at times been diverted to douse other flare-ups in the region, including one on tree-covered hills bordering Nelson city, which is home to about 50,000 people.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A dust storm rolls over Kerang, in Australia's Victoria state, on Wednesday. Parts of areas recently set heat records, while other areas are suffering floods.
Sydney storm leaves thousands without power
Thousands of Sydney homes were without power Saturday after severe storms hit Australia's largest city, causing transport hold-ups, inundating vehicles with floodwater and delaying a national Austr...
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) receives U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Jan. 18.
Long a spoiler, Pakistan quietly starts aiding U.S.-Taliban talks
Pakistan, long at odds with the United States over the war in Afghanistan, has begun to play a behind-the-scenes but central role in supporting U.S. peace talks with the Afghan Taliban, including b...
Emperor Akihito delivers his New Year's speech from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in January 2012.
Top South Korean lawmaker seeks apology from Emperor to end 'comfort women' dispute
The Emperor should hold hands with women who were forced to work in Japan's military brothels and make a personal apology if Tokyo wants to end the decades-old dispute, South Korea's top lawmaker s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Smoke rises Friday from the Richmond fire near Nelson, on New Zealand's South Island. | NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE/VIA REUTERS

,