Nissin to raise instant noodle prices

Nissin Food Products Co. said Tuesday that it will raise the prices of 160 items including its mainstay Cup Noodles by 4 to 8 percent, beginning with shipments on June 1.

The price hikes reflect higher labor, materials and logistics costs, according to the unit of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.

It will be the first time Nissin has raised prices since January 2015.

The price of the regular-size Cup Noodles product will rise to ¥208 from ¥194 including tax and that of Chicken Ramen instant noodles to ¥599 from ¥567 for five packs.