Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping look on during day two of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 12 last year. | BLOOMBERG

National / Politics

Abe asked China's Xi to visit Japan twice in 2019, sources say

Kyodo

BEIJING/TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Japan twice this year as Tokyo seeks a further improvement in relations with Beijing through a series of top-level meetings, diplomatic sources said Monday.

During his visit to China last October, Abe sounded out Xi on the possibility of visiting Japan in June for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, and then in the fall as a state guest, according to the sources with knowledge of ties between the two countries.

If Xi does visit Japan twice this year, he will become the first Chinese president to do so since his predecessor Hu Jintao in 2008.

Sino-Japanese relations have been improving amid U.S.-China trade friction. Abe, who became the first Japanese leader in nearly seven years to make an official visit to China last year, has expressed a desire to lift bilateral ties to “a new level.”

According to the sources, Abe made the request to Xi during dinner at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in October.

Xi was quoted by the sources as saying that he would consider it in a forward-looking manner.

Tokyo and Beijing are expected to step up arrangements for Xi to visit Japan twice, even though the Chinese side remains cautious.

Following the first visit by Xi for the G20 summit slated for June 28 and 29, Tokyo is believed to be exploring another visit in September before an Enthronement Ceremony the following month attended by foreign guests to celebrate Crown Prince Naruhito’s accession.

As Emperor Akihito is set to step down on April 30, Xi may meet the new Emperor before other foreign leaders if he visits Japan as a state guest.

The two countries have differing perceptions of wartime history and remain at odds over the Japan-administered, China-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

In the face of China’s assertiveness in the East and South China seas, Japan has sought to keep Asia’s rising power in check under Abe, who returned to power in 2012.

Since Xi entered his second five-year term in 2017, however, Abe has shifted his focus to seeking more cooperation with China in the belief that improving Tokyo’s ties with Beijing is necessary as a stabilizer for the region faced with many challenges, including North Korea’s denuclearization.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Abe and Merkel seek to take Japan-Germany ties to 'higher level' amid trade turmoil and Brexit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday in Tokyo, where the two leaders pledged to further strengthen the bilateral relationship as the world faces growing protectio...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe carries arranged flowers in bags after visiting a florist in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday as part of the government's campaign to promote cashless shopping.
Support for Abe's Cabinet rises to 46% despite labor data scandal, latest poll finds
Public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet has risen to 45.6 percent from mid-January's 43.4 percent, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, despite growing criticism of the government's...
Image Not Available
Mother of Chiba girl who died after suspected abuse by father held for allegedly failing to stop ...
A 31-year-old woman whose husband was arrested last month on suspicion of assaulting their 10-year-old daughter just before the girl's death was detained by police Monday for allegedly failing to s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping look on during day two of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 12 last year. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,