National

Chinese trainee arrested over abandoning baby tells police she feared deportation from Japan

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - A 22-year-old Chinese citizen in Japan under the government-sponsored technical training program was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of abandoning her newborn son at a residential compound near Tokyo last month for fear of being sent back home.

The baby was not in a life-threatening condition and has since been taken to a home for infants. His mother, Zhan Meijuan, allegedly left the infant wrapped in a blanket at a compound in her neighborhood at around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 19 after giving birth at her home in the city of Kawasaki, according to police.

Zhan came to Japan last August and worked at a food processing plant in Kanagawa Prefecture.

“I won’t be able to stay in Japan if the company finds out (about the baby). I thought a Japanese family would raise him if I left him at their home,” she was quoted by the police as saying.

Investigators gathered clues about the suspect based on security camera footage, the police said.

As of late October, more than 300,000 foreign nationals were engaged in unskilled labor in Japan as interns under the program, which is intended to transfer skills to developing countries. But the system has been criticized as being a cover for companies to import cheap labor.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A 10-year girl was found dead on Jan. 24 in this apartment in Noda, Chiba Prefecture. Her father, Yuichiro Kurihara, was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting her.
Father arrested in Chiba on assault charge after death of daughter, 10, who had told school of 'b...
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of assault after his 10-year-old daughter died last week at their home in Chiba Prefecture. Yuichiro Kurihara, 41, was arrested Friday on suspicion of ass...
Image Not Available
Letters containing suspected cyanide targeted 18 Japanese newspapers and drugmakers
Threatening letters with white powder suspected to be potassium cyanide were recently sent to a total of 18 companies, police sources said Tuesday. The letters include those delivered to the Tok...
Officials in hazardous material suits stand by at a farm in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, as culled pigs are buried on Tuesday following the detection of a swine fever infection.
Swine fever epidemic unabated in central Japan as seventh case discovered, again in Gifu
A swine fever epidemic plaguing Gifu Prefecture since September is continuing to rage with a seventh case identified Tuesday, leading to a cull of 1,600 pigs, local authorities said. After tests...

, , , ,