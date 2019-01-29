National / Crime & Legal

Father arrested in Chiba on suspicion of assault following death of 10-year-old daughter

Kyodo

CHIBA - Police have arrested a man on suspicion of assault after his 10-year-old daughter died last week at their home in Chiba Prefecture.

Yuichiro Kurihara, 41, was arrested Friday on suspicion of assaulting his daughter Mia, whose body was found with several bruises on it.

The girl had reported to her school in November 2017 that she had been “bullied” by her father and was taken into protective custody for about seven weeks after a bruise was found on her cheek.

Her 31-year-old mother, whose name has not been released, has told investigators her husband did not stop his abusive behavior despite her pleas, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Mia was found dead in the bathroom of the family’s home in the city of Noda after the police received an emergency call from Kurihara late Thursday night, in which he said his daughter had fallen unconscious and was not breathing following a scuffle between them.

Kurihara reportedly told the police he had made Mia stand for a period of time from earlier that morning and had later got into the scuffle with her while scolding her. He said he had drenched her with cold water from the shower and had grabbed her by the neck.

The police said Monday that the autopsy on Mia revealed no major injuries or diseases and had failed to identify the cause of death. She had not suffered from malnutrition.

Mia, who lived with her parents and 1-year-old sister, had been absent from school since Jan. 7, the first day of class this year, according to Noda’s education board. Kurihara had told the school that Mia was staying in Okinawa Prefecture with her mother.

In 2017, Mia had told officials from a prefectural child welfare center that she had been hit by her father when her mother was away and had been scolded for not doing her homework, the center said.

The center said at a news conference Monday that neither its officials nor her school staff had visited Mia’s home after her period of protective custody ended as they believed she did not face imminent danger.

“The decision to let her return home (from the center) was reasonable but our handling of the case after that was insufficient,” said Hitoshi Nihei, head of the center in Chiba’s city of Kashiwa.

Nihei said the center had determined that the abuse had not been severe and its basic policy after ending protective custody was “watching over her at school.”

The local police and the Noda Municipal Government had shared information on Mia, but the police also said they did not think her case required an immediate response.

The girl’s death comes at a time when the government has pledged to improve measures to prevent child abuse following the death of 5-year-old Yua Funato in Tokyo in March last year. Funato had written “forgive me” in a notebook, begging her parents to stop mistreating her.

Insufficient information sharing among public entities was seen as one of the factors behind the high-profile abuse case.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Letters containing suspected cyanide targeted 18 Japanese newspapers and drugmakers
Threatening letters with white powder suspected to be potassium cyanide were recently sent to a total of 18 companies, police sources said Tuesday. The letters include those delivered to the Tok...
Officials in hazardous material suits stand by at a farm in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, as culled pigs are buried on Tuesday following the detection of a swine fever infection.
Swine fever epidemic unabated in central Japan as seventh case discovered, again in Gifu
A swine fever epidemic plaguing Gifu Prefecture since September is continuing to rage with a seventh case identified Tuesday, leading to a cull of 1,600 pigs, local authorities said. After tests...
Akashi Mayor Fusaho Izumi, speaking at a news conference Tuesday, apologizes for verbally abusing a senior city official in June 2017.
Fired-up Hyogo city mayor sorry for calling official 'stupid' and asking him to 'burn down' building
A mayor in Hyogo Prefecture is in hot water for calling a senior city official "stupid" and suggesting he "burn down" a local building that stood in the way of the construction of a new road. "A...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A 10-year girl was found dead on Jan. 24 in this apartment in Noda, Chiba Prefecture. Her father, Yuichiro Kurihara, was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting her. | KYODO

, , ,