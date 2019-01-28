A TV screen shows file footage of a South Korean warship during a news program at the main railway station in Seoul on Wednesday. | AP

National

Top South Korean Navy official cancels planned Japan visit amid strained ties over flybys

Kyodo

SEOUL - The commander of the South Korean Navy’s First Fleet has called off a planned trip to Japan next month amid strained bilateral ties over alleged low-altitude flybys by Japanese patrol planes, the South’s Yonhap news agency has reported.

Rear Adm. Kim Myung-soo was slated to visit the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Maizuru District in Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, in February under a bilateral exchange program in which senior officers visit each other’s countries in alternate years.

“It is our turn to send our navy officer to Japan,” a military official was quoted Sunday as saying on condition of anonymity. “But we have notified Japan of our decision not to send any this year.”

On Saturday, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo denounced the recent alleged flybys near South Korean naval vessels, calling them a “serious provocation” while ordering stern action by the navy against Japan over the matter.

South Korea alleges that Japanese patrol planes deliberately flew at low altitudes near South Korean naval vessels three times this month.

The accusations follow a spat between the two sides over whether a South Korean Navy destroyer locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft in the Sea of Japan last month.

Also Saturday, a Japanese government source said that the Defense Ministry plans to cancel a port call by a helicopter destroyer in South Korea this spring.

The MSDF was to dispatch several vessels — including the Izumo helicopter destroyer — to Busan to take part in a joint exercise to be held when defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its regional partners meet in the South Korean port city, the source said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Three areas in Japan to bid to host casino resorts, but many others remain reluctant: survey
The city and prefecture of Osaka and two other prefectures in western Japan plan to apply to host newly legalized casino resorts, but dozens more are reluctant to do so amid concerns over public...
Image Not Available
Kotaro Nagasaki, candidate backed by Shinzo Abe's LDP-Komeito coalition, looks set to win Yamanas...
Former House of Representatives member Kotaro Nagasaki looks set to win in the Yamanashi Prefecture gubernatorial election Sunday with support from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc, acco...
Pope Francis presides over an evening vigil with young people at the Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, Panama, on Saturday, the fourth day of his visit there for the World Youth Day celebrations.
Japanese Catholics urge Pope to send anti-nuclear message when he visits
Japanese Catholics on Sunday urged Pope Francis to send an anti-nuclear message from Hiroshima and Nagasaki when he travels to the country later this year. The Argentine pontiff said las...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A TV screen shows file footage of a South Korean warship during a news program at the main railway station in Seoul on Wednesday. | AP

, , ,