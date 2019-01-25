Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar little changed, closes around ¥109.70 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was almost unchanged around ¥109.70 in Tokyo trading late Friday after cutting earlier gains.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.75-76, slightly up from ¥109.71-75 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1323-1323, down from $1.1367-1368, and at ¥124.28-28, down from ¥124.74-74.

After moving around ¥109.50-60 in early trading, the dollar firmed above ¥109.70 later in the morning thanks to the 225-issue Nikkei average’s advance and buying by Japanese importers, traders said.

In afternoon trading, the greenback gained further ground and climbed above ¥109.80, backed by a rise in long-term U.S. interest rates in off-hours trading and firm stock prices elsewhere in Asia, traders said. But it fell below the threshold in late hours due to a wait-and-see mood ahead of the weekend.

A foreign exchange broker said the dollar “had no momentum to test its upside at ¥110” as market players retreated to the sidelines to see closely watched events next week.

They include a vote on an alternative plan for Britain’s exit from the European Union proposed by British Prime Minister Theresa May and ministerial-level trade talks between the United States and China.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks bounce back as high-tech shares surge
The Nikkei average rebounded sharply Friday after getting a lift from heavy buying of high-tech shares. The 225-issue Nikkei average soared 198.93 points, or 0.97 percent, to end at 20,7...
An American Airlines hangar is seen last July at La Guardia airport in New York City on Independence Day. American Airlines executives warned of significant travel delays if the U.S. government shutdown goes on much longer, but said Thursday that customer demand has not been significantly affected thus far.
Airlines say U.S. shutdown pushing aviation system to 'tipping point'
U.S. airline bosses are stepping up their criticism of the partial government shutdown, warning that the closing threatens to snarl air travel as it drags into its 34th day. "We are close...
Airbus CEO Tom Enders poses for photographers after the Airbus Group press conference on the 2017 annual results in Toulouse, France, last February. The chief executive of Airbus has warned it could move its U.K. operations out of the country in the event there is a departure from the European Union without a deal. Tom Enders issued a sharply worded statement Thursday, flatly warning that Brexit is threatening to destroy a century of development in the United Kingdom, a global leader in aviation.
Airbus CEO warns it could move U.K. operations in event of 'no-deal' Brexit
The chief executive of Airbus warned Thursday that the aviation giant could move its U.K. operations out of Britain if the country leaves the European Union without a deal on trade relations, in...

, ,