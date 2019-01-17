Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar marginally higher above ¥108.70 in late Tokyo trades

JIJI

The dollar was marginally firmer above ¥108.70 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, supported by repurchases.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.78-78, up from ¥108.60-61 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1387-1387, down from $1.1393-1393, and at ¥123.87-87, up from ¥123.74-75.

In early trading, the dollar moved around ¥109.00-10, carrying over its strength from overnight trading overseas where the U.S. currency was supported by higher U.S. stock prices, traders said.

The greenback fell below ¥108.90 later in the morning due to selling by domestic importers and the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average’s downturn to negative territory, traders said.

Thanks to buybacks, the dollar was buoyed to around ¥109 toward noon.

The dollar weakened gradually versus the yen in afternoon trading, before falling below ¥108.80 in late hours in line with a drop in long-term U.S. interest rates, traders said.

According to a think tank official, dollar purchases were short-lived as currency market traders were paying attention to the ¥109 line as a resistance level for the dollar after it tumbled from the threshold on Jan. 3.

“A wait-and-see mood grew, with the Brexit problem expected to be prolonged further,” although yen sales were seen amid a risk-on mood after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s government survived a no-confidence vote Wednesday, a currency broker said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nikkei ends slightly lower amid dearth of trading factors
The key Nikkei average closed moderately lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, after struggling for direction amid a dearth of fresh trading factors. The Nikkei 225 sagged 40.48 po...
Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, currently detained in the Tokyo Detention Center, have appealed a Tokyo court decision earlier this week that denied his request for bail.
Lawyers for Ghosn appeal Tokyo court's denial of request for bail
Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn petitioned a Tokyo court Thursday to appeal a decision issued earlier this week that denied his request for bail, but the court rejected...
Hitachi Ltd.’s plan to build two nuclear reactors in the U.K. was part of the conglomerate’s strategy to expand its nuclear power business abroad.
Hitachi pulls plug on U.K. plant due to investment shortfall, in latest blow for Japan's nuclear ...
The Hitachi Ltd. board decided Thursday to suspend a plan to build two nuclear reactors in the U.K. after facing difficulties in finding investors to help finance the ¥3 trillion ($27.5 billion) pr...

, , , ,