World / Science & Health

NASA mulls backup systems as Hubble Space Telescope's premier camera shuts down

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - The Hubble Space Telescope’s premier camera has shut down.

NASA says the camera suspended operations Tuesday because of a hardware problem. Hubble’s three other science instruments are still working fine, with celestial observations continuing.

This third incarnation of the camera was installed by spacewalking shuttle astronauts in 2009. NASA says the camera has backup electronics that could be called into action, if necessary.

The camera has captured stunning images of stars, galaxies stretching far back in time and assisted in deep sky surveys. It’s also studied objects in our own solar system, discovering some of the tiny moons around Pluto, as well as a 14th moon around Neptune. It takes pictures in both visible and ultraviolet light, as well as near infrared.

The telescope was launched in 1990.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A displaced Syrians mainly from Deir Ezzor walks at a flooded camp for displaced people some 7 km from Arisha in the neighboring province of Hasakeh following heavy rain Tuesday.
Kurds capture eight Islamic State jihadis, including U.S. teen, in Syria
A Syrian Kurdish militia said Wednesday its fighters have captured eight foreign fighters with the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, including an American teenager. The force known as the Pe...
People pray as Nigerians who fled the town of Baga arrive in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Dec. 29.
More than 30,000 flee Boko Haram violence in northern Nigeria: U.N.
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in northeast Nigeria after an increase in violence in the Boko Haram conflict, the United Nations said on Wednesday. "More than 30,000 internall...
French police close a road on Wednesday outside Mignovillard, central-eastern France, after the crash of an Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter in the area. Search and rescue teams found the wreckage of the unarmed French Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter, which crashed in a mountainous region of eastern France, but the fate of its two-man crew was unknown.
Crashed French Air Force fighter found in mountains but crew's fate still unknown
Search and rescue teams Wednesday found the wreckage of a French Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter that crashed in a mountainous region of eastern France, but the fate of its two-man crew was unknown. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this 1990 photograph provided by NASA, most of the giant Hubble Space Telescope can be seen as it is suspended in space by Discovery's Remote Manipulator System (RMS) following the deployment of part of its solar panels and antennae. The Hubble Space Telescope's premier camera has shut down. NASA says the camera suspended operations Tuesday because of a hardware problem. Hubble's three other science instruments are still working fine, with celestial observations continuing. | NASA / VIA AP

, ,