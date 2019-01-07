Iconic Japanese newspaper in Brazil closes after 72 years

The Sao Paulo Shimbun newspaper has printed its final edition, ending a 72-year run as a vital reference point and voice for Brazil’s Japanese community — the largest in the world outside of Japan.

The Japanese-language newspaper, whose final edition rolled off the presses Jan. 1, was a victim of declining sales, an aging readership and the internet. Its owner, Helena Mizumoto, said an online version may be launched in the future.

The Sao Paulo Shimbun was founded in 1946, shortly after the end of World War II. Mizumoto said that before the internet and cable television, immigrants would call the newspaper to find out where they could find Japanese-owned business.

For decades Sao Paulo Shimbun served as the main reference point for Japanese living in the South American country.