The owner of the Sao Paulo Shimbun Japanese newspaper, Helena Mizumoto, poses for a portrait in her empty newsroom in Sao Paulo Dec. 26, days before the final print edition on Jan. 1. Mizumoto said that before the internet and cable television, Japanese immigrants would call the newspaper to find out where they could find Japanese-owned business. "The Google of the community was here," Mizumoto said. | AP

Iconic Japanese newspaper in Brazil closes after 72 years

AP

SAO PAULO - The Sao Paulo Shimbun newspaper has printed its final edition, ending a 72-year run as a vital reference point and voice for Brazil’s Japanese community — the largest in the world outside of Japan.

The Japanese-language newspaper, whose final edition rolled off the presses Jan. 1, was a victim of declining sales, an aging readership and the internet. Its owner, Helena Mizumoto, said an online version may be launched in the future.

The Sao Paulo Shimbun was founded in 1946, shortly after the end of World War II. Mizumoto said that before the internet and cable television, immigrants would call the newspaper to find out where they could find Japanese-owned business.

For decades Sao Paulo Shimbun served as the main reference point for Japanese living in the South American country.

The owner of the Sao Paulo Shimbun Japanese newspaper, Helena Mizumoto, poses for a portrait in her empty newsroom in Sao Paulo Dec. 26, days before the final print edition on Jan. 1. Mizumoto said that before the internet and cable television, Japanese immigrants would call the newspaper to find out where they could find Japanese-owned business. "The Google of the community was here," Mizumoto said. | AP People walk under a mural of a samurai Dec. 27 in Sao Paulo, Brazil's Asian neighborhood of Liberdade, the area where an influential Japanese-language newspaper ran its last print edition on Jan. 1. Japanese immigrants introduced foods that changed Brazilian cuisine and farming techniques that helped turn Latin America's biggest country into an agricultural superpower. | AP A woman walks by a mural of Brazilian soccer legend Pele hugging a geisha Dec. 27 in Sao Paulo, Brazil's Asian neighborhood of Liberdade, the area where an influential Japanese-language newspaper ran its last print edition on Jan. 1. The arrival of the first Japanese immigrants was the result of negotiations between Japan and Sao Paulo state, where most Japanese-Brazilians still live. | AP

