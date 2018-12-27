Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firmer above ¥110.90 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was stronger above ¥110.90 in late Tokyo trading Thursday, supported by an overnight sharp rebound in U.S. equities.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.92, up from ¥110.42 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1380, down from $1.1401, and at ¥126.31, up from ¥125.89.

The U.S. stock rally eased risk aversion among financial market participants, boosting the dollar to around ¥111.40 in early trading, traders said.

The dollar spent the rest of the day in Tokyo mainly around ¥111. The greenback gave in to fresh sales in late trading to fall below ¥111 again, according to the traders.

The late bout of sales reflected a risk-averse mood rekindled by news reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to bar U.S. firms from using telecommunications equipment made by Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies Co., a currency broker said.

Market activity was generally muted amid a strong wait-and-see mood to check the movements of U.S. stocks later on Thursday, said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service provider.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nikkei average finishes above 20,000
The benchmark Nikkei average powered higher to close above 20,000 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, thanks to a strong overnight rally in U.S. equities. The 225-issue Nikkei average jumpe...
The Nikkei 225 stock average jumped 3.88 percent on Thursday, following an almost 5 percent advance in New York.
Traders see end to 'feverish fear-mongering' after stocks surge
Some Asia equity traders have greeted U.S. stocks' best rally since 2009 — and subsequent strong gains in Japanese shares — with the conviction that this is more a turning point than a dead cat bou...
According to Nissan Motor Co. sources, the person thought to have helped Carlos Ghosn allegedly transfer personal investment losses to the automaker is Khaled Al-Juffali, vice chairman of one of Saudi Arabia's largest conglomerates.
Nissan sources link latest Ghosn allegations to Khaled Al-Juffali, vice chairman of one of Saudi ...
Sources with knowledge of Nissan Motor Co.'s probe into its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn have said that an individual involved in fresh misconduct allegations against Ghosn is Khaled Al-Juffali, vi...

, , , ,