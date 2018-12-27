Dollar firmer above ¥110.90 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was stronger above ¥110.90 in late Tokyo trading Thursday, supported by an overnight sharp rebound in U.S. equities.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.92, up from ¥110.42 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1380, down from $1.1401, and at ¥126.31, up from ¥125.89.

The U.S. stock rally eased risk aversion among financial market participants, boosting the dollar to around ¥111.40 in early trading, traders said.

The dollar spent the rest of the day in Tokyo mainly around ¥111. The greenback gave in to fresh sales in late trading to fall below ¥111 again, according to the traders.

The late bout of sales reflected a risk-averse mood rekindled by news reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to bar U.S. firms from using telecommunications equipment made by Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies Co., a currency broker said.

Market activity was generally muted amid a strong wait-and-see mood to check the movements of U.S. stocks later on Thursday, said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service provider.