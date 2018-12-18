Vladimir Putin | REUTERS

World / Politics

Putin open to third nations joining U.S.-Russia nuclear treaty

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Tuesday he was open to the idea of other countries joining a key Cold War treaty limiting mid-range nuclear arms or to starting talks on a new agreement.

The president spoke after Washington this month said it would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF) within 60 days if Russia did not dismantle missiles that the U.S. claims breach the deal.

At a defence ministry meeting, Putin repeated accusations that Washington had itself violated the bilateral treaty and suggested other countries join the U.S.-Russia agreement in a bid to salvage it.

Signed in 1987 by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the treaty puts no restrictions on other major military actors like China.

“Yes, indeed there are certain difficulties with this treaty,” Putin said. “Other countries possessing short- and intermediate-range missiles are not party to it.

“But what prevents (us) from starting talks on their accession to the existing treaty or starting negotiating the parameters of a new treaty?” he said.

He reiterated the threat that Russia would have to retaliate if the United States ditched the treaty.

“Whatever the complaints about the treaty, in current conditions it plays a stabilizing role, works to support a certain level of predictability and restraint in the military sphere.”

This month Putin said about a dozen countries were probably producing mid-range missiles of the type banned by the INF treaty.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

United Nations says a team of cease-fire monitors will be deployed to Yemen within 24 hours
A team including members of Yemen's warring sides will be dispatched within a day to monitor a truce deal in Hodeida city, a United Nations official said Tuesday. "The Redeployment Coordi...
An Afghan special forces soldier gestures after his unit takes control of an election office following a Taliban assault in Kabul in March 2014.
War hero or murderer? Trump weighs in on military case
A decorated officer in an elite U.S. Army unit killed an unarmed Taliban suspect in Afghanistan. Of that, there appears to be no doubt. What is less certain is whether Major Matt Golsteyn, who h...
Image Not Available
Sex workers say Tumblr's move to ban explicit images leaves them at risk
Sex workers said they would lose work or be forced to risk soliciting on the streets as Tumblr introduced curbs on sharing explicit imagery on Monday. The U.S.-based microblogging site announced...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Vladimir Putin | REUTERS

, , , ,