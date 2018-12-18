Japan eyes aircraft carrier deployment, cyberdefense boost in 10 years

Japan decided Tuesday to pursue the deployment of aircraft carriers for the first time since the end of World War II and beef up its defense in the new domains of warfare, such as cyberspace, under its new 10-year defense policy.

The latest national defense guidelines, which are also expected to lead Japan to newly introduce U.S.-made F-35B fighter jets for defense of far-flung islands, were adopted as the government sees the security environment increasing in uncertainty amid China’s expanding military activities and rapid advances in technology.

“We need to develop truly effective defense abilities, rather than simply expanding traditional ones,” the government says in the policy, which covers a period from fiscal 2019 and is endorsed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet. The policy was last updated in 2013.

In the new guidelines, the government says China’s military activities in the East China Sea and other surrounding waters are a source of “strong concern” in the region, while warning of China’s quest for military supremacy in space and the cyber domain that could enable the country to disrupt command and control systems.

As part of efforts to enhance the defense of islands in the Pacific Ocean and other areas where not many airfields exist, the Japanese government says it plans to upgrade Izumo-class flat-top helicopter carriers to enable it to transport and launch fighter jets, such as F-35Bs.

“We will refit Maritime Self-Defense Force multipurpose helicopter destroyers so fighter jets capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings can be deployed when necessary,” the government says in its new five-year midterm defense buildup program, which was endorsed along with the defense guidelines the same day.

The idea, however, has already been criticized by some defense experts who call it a deviation from Japan’s self-defense-only posture, which has been maintained under the postwar pacifist Constitution.

Apparently to reassure the public, the government stipulates in the defense buildup program that it has no intention to possess an offensive type of aircraft carrier deemed to exceed the constitutional limit.

The government has placed considerable emphasis on the need to deal with the fields of cyberspace, outer space and electronic warfare, saying in the guidelines that the areas have the potential to “fundamentally change the shape of the national security” that has so far mainly focused on conventional ground, sea and air domains.

Noting the increasing need for Japan’s ground, maritime and air units to act flexibly across all kinds of domains, the government says it will aim to form a “multidimensional joint defense force.”

The Self-Defense Forces are also expected to drastically improve their cyberdefense abilities, such as by possessing an ability to obstruct the enemy’s use of cyberspace when Japan is under attack, it says.

But it may require careful consideration for Japan to carry out such “counterattacks” as the country restricts the use of force for self-defense to certain conditions in light of the Constitution.

Further complicating the issue is that there is no established definition of cyberattacks internationally and that it is also believed to be difficult to identify the attacking source at an early stage.

Turning to outer space, where Japan is seen to be lagging behind other countries in the race to gain military superiority, a new unit will be created inside the Air Self-Defense Force to continuously monitor the space situation and to act for the nation’s defense.

The government also plans to invest in artificial intelligence technologies and underwater drones.

To achieve the latest Medium Term Defense Program that covers a five-year period from fiscal 2019, the government says it expects to spend around a record-high ¥27.47 trillion ($243 billion).

The program includes a plan to purchase a total of 18 fighter jets apparently to put them on Izumo-class carriers and install two U.S.-developed land-based Aegis missile systems to counter the North Korean nuclear and missile threat.

Japan’s defense budget has been on the rise under the government of Abe, who took office in 2012. For the next fiscal year starting in April, the Defense Ministry has requested another record-high budget of about ¥5.3 trillion, including around ¥235 billion in costs related to the acquisition of the Aegis Ashore system.

With Japan purchasing U.S. defense equipment mainly through the foreign military sales arrangement, the government says in the latest defense guidelines it will seek to “streamline” the process to procure the sophisticated armaments “efficiently.”

Japan has been under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Buy American” policy. The foreign military sales arrangement is used by Washington to prevent sensitive military technology from leaking, but critics say it is making Japan buy equipment at the asked price that is extremely expensive.

To secure enough SDF personnel as Japan’s overall population ages and birthrates decline, the government says in the guidelines it plans to raise the retirement age of the members and more actively recruit women.