Japan Post eyes up to 8% stake in U.S. insurer Aflac
Japan Post Holdings Co., which is in a partnership with Aflac Inc.'s Japanese arm, hopes to expand its tie-up to include the joint development of insurance products. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Japan Post eyes up to 8% stake in U.S. insurer Aflac

Kyodo

Japan Post Holdings Co. plans to acquire a 7 to 8 percent stake in U.S. insurer Aflac Inc. for about ¥300 billion as part of its strategy to expand operations overseas, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Japan Post, which is in a partnership with the U.S. insurer’s Japanese arm, hopes to expand its tie-up to include the joint development of insurance products by taking a stake in Aflac, the sources said.

The former state postal service hopes to complete the purchase by the end of 2019 at the earliest, according to the sources.

Under Aflac’s rules, an entity having a voting right of less than 20 percent can boost its right to 20 percent after holding its stake in the U.S. company for a certain period of time. Japan Post hopes to keep its stake until it obtains a 20 percent voting right, which would make it the largest shareholder.

Under its three-year business plan through fiscal 2020, Japan Post plans to carry out business acquisitions worth hundreds of billions of yen.

As Japan Post is set to sell its holdings in Japan Post Bank Co. and Japan Post Insurance Co., it has been looking for other profit-making operations.

Japan Post’s partnership with Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. sees it sell Aflac’s cancer insurance products at post offices.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A key quarterly economic survey by the Bank of Japan shows sentiment among large manufacturers remained unchanged.
Japan's tankan economic survey shows sentiment remains flat
A key quarterly economic survey by the Bank of Japan shows sentiment among large manufacturers remained unchanged between November and December, even as worries about global trade tensions persiste...
Virgin Galactic's SpaceshipTwo takes off for a suborbital test flight on Thursday in Mojave, California.
Virgin Galactic rocket ship reaches space in test flight, setting stage for tourists to boldly go
A Virgin Galactic rocket plane reached space on Thursday and returned safely to the California desert, capping years of testing to become the first U.S. commercial human flight to breach Earth's at...
Canadian businessman Michael Spavor arrives next to the former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (not pictured) after a trip to North Korea, at Beijing Capital International Airport in 2014.
Ottawa confirms China has detained second Canadian in suspected further retaliation for Huawei ex...
Canada's foreign ministry confirmed Thursday that China has detained a second Canadian under what Beijing has said is suspicion of threatening its national security. "We can confirm that a Canad...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Post Holdings Co., which is in a partnership with Aflac Inc.'s Japanese arm, hopes to expand its tie-up to include the joint development of insurance products. | BLOOMBERG

, ,