Accused Russian agent Maria Butina, who exploited NRA to reach Trump’s inner circle, pleads guilty in U.S.
Robert Driscoll, Maria Butina's attorney, leaves U.S. District Court in Washington Thursday. Butina, a Russian accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government, pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy charge in federal court in Washington. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Accused Russian agent Maria Butina, who exploited NRA to reach Trump’s inner circle, pleads guilty in U.S.

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – A Russian national who built a powerful network of Republican contacts via the U.S. gun rights lobby that reached into President Donald Trump’s circle admitted Thursday acting as an illegal foreign agent.

Maria Butina — the first Russian convicted in the sprawl of cases arising from Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential election — faces up to six months in prison, followed by likely expulsion.

Prosecutors said she launched a plan in March 2015 to develop ties with the Republican Party with the aim of influencing U.S. foreign policy.

They also said she worked together with her American boyfriend, Republican operative and National Rifle Association insider Paul Erickson, to pursue the plan.

The plot was guided and financed in part by Alexander Torshin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin and deputy governor of the Russian central bank whose retirement was reported last week by U.S. media.

Butina’s contacts took her into the high echelons of the Republican hierarchy.

She gained public attention in July 2015 when she was selected to ask then-candidate Trump a question about his plans for ties with Russia at a rally in Las Vegas.

“I believe I would get along very nicely with Putin. … I don’t think you’d need the sanctions,” he said, in possibly his first campaign trail pronouncement on the issue.

In early 2016, Erickson was in contact with a senior official on the Trump campaign, Rick Dearborn, offering to help arrange a meeting between Trump and Putin before the election, with Torshin apparently the connection.

In early May 2016, Torshin and Trump’s son, Don Jr., attended an official dinner during the NRA’s annual convention in Louisville, Kentucky, though it is not known if they spoke to each other.

Butina pleaded guilty to not registering as an agent of a foreign government, a charge often used against foreign spies.

But there was no evidence presented that she worked for any of Moscow’s espionage agencies.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of rescue services work at the scene of a train accident in Ankara Thursday. A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at the station in the Turkish capital Thursday, killing several people and injuring scores of others, officials and news reports said.
Nine killed, 86 injured as high-speed train slams into locomotive in Ankara
Nine people were killed and nearly 90 injured after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, officials said, becoming the latest rail disaster to hit the cou...
Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and his wife, Cheryl, arrive for the funeral of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor Dec. 7 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Trump critic Republican Jeff Flake's Senate farewell speech cites 'real' threats to democracy
Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is warning in his farewell address that the "threats to our democracy from within and without are real." Flake is perhaps the most vocal Republican critic of President...
This Jan. 28, 1915, image made available by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command shows the USS San Diego while serving as the flagship of the Pacific Fleet. Her name had been changed from California in September 1914.
U-boat mine suspected as scientists scour WWI U.S. shipwreck off Long Island to solve military my...
A hundred years ago, a mysterious explosion hit the only major U.S. warship to sink during World War I. Now the Navy believes it has the answer to what doomed the USS San Diego: An underwater mine ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Robert Driscoll, Maria Butina's attorney, leaves U.S. District Court in Washington Thursday. Butina, a Russian accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government, pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy charge in federal court in Washington. | AP

, , , , ,