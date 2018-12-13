Venezuela’s Maduro says he’s target of White House-led assassination plot
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas Venezuela. | REUTERS

Venezuela's Maduro says he's target of White House-led assassination plot

CARACAS – Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro says he’s uncovered an assassination plot that leads directly to the White House.

Maduro appeared on state TV Wednesday and repeated his frequent warning that a U.S. invasion is imminent — this time giving some details but no evidence.

He accused President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton of overseeing a plot to have U.S.-paid mercenaries replace him with a dictator. He alleged that the mercenaries are training in neighboring Colombia.

Venezuela is in a historic economic crisis after two decades of socialist rule.

The United States has imposed financial sanctions on Maduro and dozens of top officials to press for what it calls a return to democracy.

Maduro’s second term begins Jan. 10, following elections this year many foreign nations reject as illegitimate.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas Venezuela. | REUTERS

