Venezuela’s Maduro says he’s target of White House-led assassination plot

Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro says he’s uncovered an assassination plot that leads directly to the White House.

Maduro appeared on state TV Wednesday and repeated his frequent warning that a U.S. invasion is imminent — this time giving some details but no evidence.

He accused President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton of overseeing a plot to have U.S.-paid mercenaries replace him with a dictator. He alleged that the mercenaries are training in neighboring Colombia.

Venezuela is in a historic economic crisis after two decades of socialist rule.

The United States has imposed financial sanctions on Maduro and dozens of top officials to press for what it calls a return to democracy.

Maduro’s second term begins Jan. 10, following elections this year many foreign nations reject as illegitimate.