Carlos Ghosn aide Greg Kelly files complaint against extended detention

Greg Kelly, the close aide of Carlos Ghosn who was also arrested along with the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman over financial misconduct, filed a complaint Wednesday against a court decision earlier this week to extend his detention.

Kelly, a former Nissan representative director who was first arrested on Nov. 19, was served a fresh arrest warrant along with Ghosn on Monday for allegedly conspiring to understate Ghosn’s remuneration by ¥4.27 billion in securities reports in the three years through March 2018.

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday approved the investigative authority to detain Ghosn and Kelly for 10 more days. Ghosn’s lawyer filed an appeal against the decision but it was turned down the same day.

The pair’s detention period for their initial arrest was due to expire Monday. The fresh arrest warrants allow prosecutors to keep them in custody at the Tokyo Detention House and to interrogate them further.

Ghosn and Kelly are suspected of violating the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act by underreporting Ghosn’s compensation.

They were arrested last month and indicted Monday for failing to report about ¥5 billion of Ghosn’s ¥10 billion compensation during the five years through March 2015 in the firm’s securities reports.

In total, Ghosn is suspected of having underreported about ¥9 billion of his pay.