Blackout hit after bigger than assumed power loss on quake-hit Hokkaido: document

A large-scale blackout occurred in Hokkaido as an emergency step to prevent an island-wide outage after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake triggered a bigger initial power loss than expected, a document has revealed.

The document presented to a government third-party committee looking into the causes of the blackout on Friday showed that Hokkaido Electric Power Co. had prepared emergency shutdowns to prevent a power outage across the prefecture on the assumption of a loss of less than half the total power supply.

The power loss after the magnitude 6.7 quake jolted the island earlier this month was larger than what the utility had assumed because of the halt of operations at the Tomato-Atsuma power plant, Hokkaido’s biggest coal-fired facility, which had produced nearly half of the island’s electricity.

The committee, set up at the Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators, which oversees emergency electricity supplies to regional utilities in case of power outages, seeks to draw conclusions on the causes of the blackout based on data provided by Hokkaido Electric.

It aims to compile a medium-term report next month and present measures in November to respond to demand that’s expected to pick up toward the winter.

“Countermeasures need to be taken. We will conduct an assessment of (the blackout) rigidly and with a sense of speed,” Akihiko Yokoyama, the head of the committee and a University of Tokyo professor, said at its first meeting.

The blackout affected dozens of hospitals as well as telephone services and television broadcasts.

The Tomato-Atsuma plant restarted one of its three units Wednesday, almost two weeks after the complex was damaged by the Sept. 6 earthquake.

“It’s important to analyze the causes behind the blackout and implement preventive measures,” industry minister Hiroshige Seko said at a news conference.