Kei Komuro, Princess Mako’s boyfriend, begins study at NYC law school

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako of Japan, started a three-year study Monday at Fordham University’s law school in New York.

Komuro, a paralegal at a Tokyo law firm who aims to pass New York state’s bar examination, greeted journalists as he stepped onto the university campus in central Manhattan for his orientation.

Komuro and Emperor Akihito’s eldest granddaughter met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo and soon began dating.

The couple, both 26, had planned to marry later this year and had already received the Emperor’s blessing, but the plans were abruptly delayed until 2020 after a string of reports that Komuro’s mother was in a dispute over money with her former fiance.

The Imperial Household Agency has denied any connection between the reports about Komuro’s mother and the delayed marriage, saying the couple needed more time to prepare.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono (right) speaks during a joint news conference with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Jose Valencia, after their meeting in Quito on Monday.
Japan, Ecuador eye cooperation in economy, disaster mitigation
Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his Ecuadorian counterpart, Jose Valencia, agreed Monday to deepen economic ties and cooperation in disaster mitigation, with this year marking the 100th anniversary ...
captionA woman receives My Number identification numbers from a postman in Kaiyo, Tokushima Prefecture, in October 2015.
Japan puts off using My Number system to scrutinize financial assets of the elderly
The Japanese government is set to push back the deadline set for late next March for working out specifics of a plan to obtain information on the elderly's financial assets, such as savings and sec...
﷯Chinese Premier Li Keqiang plans to attend a bilateral student exchange event with Japan at Peking University in Beijing later this month.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to attend student exchange event with Japan
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang plans to attend a bilateral student exchange event with Japan later this month, in a sign of improvement in relations between Tokyo and Beijing, sources close to diplomat...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Komuro heads to law school at Fordham University in New York on Monday. | KYODO

, , ,