Strong Typhoon Shanshan spares most of Tokyo, and commuters, as it crawls north off Pacific coast

Typhoon Shanshan spared most parts of Tokyo and is expected to head northward along Japan’s eastern coast, averting major disruption for commuters in and around the capital.

The slow-moving storm was located 60 km (38 miles) southeast of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, as of 7 a.m. local time, according to the Meteorological Agency. It’s still classified as a “strong” typhoon, equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Shanshan is expected to head north along the eastern coast before heading back farther northeast into the Pacific Ocean, the agency said on its website. Since it’s slow, strong winds and heavy rain are projected in the afternoon in the Tohoku and Kanto regions.

The Tohoku region is projected to be hit by heavy rain of up to 150 mm for the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Friday and 100 mm in the Kanto region.

Narita airport has canceled 22 departing flights and Haneda has scrubbed 35. Additionally, travelers can expect delays.

On Wednesday, four people were injured due to strong wind, in Ibaraki, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures.