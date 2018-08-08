Typhoon Shanshan to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Japan

Japan’s weather agency has warned of heavy rain, strong gusts of wind and high waves as a strong typhoon is expected to travel very close to the country’s eastern and northeastern coastal areas from late Wednesday to Thursday noon.

Typhoon Shanshan could linger longer than usual on the Japanese archipelago as it is slow moving — almost at a speed of a bicycle — which means more downpours for longer periods of time in affected areas.

As of noon Wednesday it was about 220 kilometers south-southeast of Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, and traveling at a speed of 15 km per hour.

The typhoon was packing gusts of up to 126 kph near its center, with the areas within a radius of 70 km falling into a storm zone, according to the Meteorological Agency.

From Wednesday afternoon areas in eastern, central and northeastern Japan will be covered by rain clouds, which are expected to cause downpours through Thursday.

In the 24-hour period through Thursday noon, 350 millimeters of rain is expected in the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, 200 mm in the northeastern region of Tohoku and 150 mm to 180 mm in the central region.

On Wednesday, All Nippon Airways Co. canceled more than 40 flights to and from Tokyo’s Haneda airport and Narita airport near the capital.