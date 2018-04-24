/ |

Dollar tops ¥108.80 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar jumped above ¥108.80 for the first time in 2½ months in Tokyo trading Tuesday, boosted by higher long-term U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.88-88, up from ¥107.90-90 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2195-2196, down from $1.2264-2264, and at ¥132.79-80, up from ¥132.34-34.

The dollar was solid above ¥108.70 in early trading, carrying over its strength from overnight trading overseas, where the greenback attracted purchases on a rise in long-term U.S. interest rates, traders said.

The dollar topped ¥108.80 in midmorning trading, in line with the Nikkei stock average’s strong rally. After fluctuating narrowly around ¥108.70-85, the U.S. currency rose close to ¥109 in late trading.

The dollar was actively bought on the interest rate rise while brisk stock markets in Japan and other parts of Asia prompted selling of the yen, a Japanese brokerage house official said.

But the dollar met with real demand-based selling as it neared ¥109, traders said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound on yen's plunge
Stocks staged a strong rally Tuesday, supported by a sharp drop of the yen against the dollar. The Nikkei 225 average gained 190.08 points, or 0.86 percent, to end at 22,278.12, its highe...
Image Not Available
Japan to promote U.S. natural gas exports to Asia
The Japanese government said it will promote the exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas to Asian countries to help slash Washington's trade deficit. Masaki Ishikawa, chief of the Trade and...
A self-driving delivery vehicle moves down a closed-off street during an experiment by Yamato Transport Co. and DeNA Co. in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Yamato and DeNA test autonomous delivery system in Japan
On Tuesday, Yamato Transport Co. and DeNA Co. tested an autonomous vehicle delivery service to gauge the potential of self-driving technology in the field of logistics. The two Tokyo-based compa...

, ,