Missing Hokkaido woman’s head found; two men arrested

The severed head of a missing Sapporo woman has been found and two men are being held in connection with the case, police in Hokkaido said Saturday.

Tomonori Jin, 31, and Kotaku Hasegawa, 31, are suspected of abandoning the body of 19-year-old Yuri Miyoshi in a mountainous part of Iwamizawa, east of Sapporo, around Dec. 15.

Miyoshi was last seen around Dec. 15 in Sapporo’s Susukino entertainment district. Her family reported her missing on Dec. 21.

The police found her head after questioning the two men, and a DNA test confirmed it to be Miyoshi’s. Her body has not yet been found.

The police said Miyoshi frequently visited a bar run by Jin, who was quoted by investigators as saying the two were acquaintances.