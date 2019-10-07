Soprano of the Hungarian State Opera Gabriella Letay Kiss and Italian tenor Marcello Giordani perform on the stage of the Erkel Theatre in Budapest during a May rehearsal of the title 'Manon Lescaut' composed by Italian Giacomo Puccini, directed by Hungarian Mate Szabo. Italian tenor Giordani passed away on Saturdayat age 56. | AFP-JIJI

Entertainment News

Tributes pour in after Italian opera star Marcello Giordani dies at 56

AFP-JIJI

ROME – The opera world paid tribute Sunday to Italian tenor Marcello Giordani, who died of a heart attack at his home in Sicily. He was 56.

Only last month, he had been playing the role of Calaf in Puccini’s opera Turandot at two open-air theaters in Sicily.

“The Met family sends its condolences to all of Giordani’s family and friends,” the New York Metropolitan Opera said.

Giordani debuted with the Met in 1995, going on to give nearly 250 performances in 27 roles there.

Soprano Angela Georghiu said of her former operatic partner: “I am devastated by the very sudden and early loss of my dear friend and great colleague, Marcello Giordani, a tenor with a golden voice.

“Your voice will live eternally in our hearts!” she said, recalling performing with Giordani in New York, London, Madrid and Tokyo.

Giordani’s broad repertoire ranged from bel canto roles in the operas of Rossini, Donizetti and Bellini to more dramatic parts of Verdi, Puccini and Berlioz.

After studies in Catania, Sicily, and Milan, he won the Spoleto singing competition in 1986, catapulting him into a breakthrough role in Verdi’s “Rigoletto..”]

Giordani made his U.S. debut at Portland, Oregon, in 1988 and the same year sang at Milan’s La Scala.

In 2010, he set up the Marcello Giordani Foundation to encourage young opera singers at the beginning of their career.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

British musician Ginger Baker performs in 2008 at the Zildjian Drummers Achievement Awards at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London. The family of drummer Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, says he died Sunday. He was 80.
Ginger Baker, Cream's volatile drummer, dies at 80
Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, died Sunday at age 80, his family said. Baker wielded his blues power and ja...
Diahann Carroll in 1972
Diahann Carroll, 'Julia' star and trailblazer for black women on TV, dies
Diahann Carroll, a versatile singer and stage actress who quietly blazed a trail for black women on American television in the late 1960s by playing a widowed nurse and single mother in "Julia,"...
Members of a Beatles cover band cross Abbey Road in London on Aug. 8.
No. 1 album in Britain again: Beatles' 'Abbey Road'
The Beatles album "Abbey Road" is back at No. 1 in Britain half a century after its first release, with the band breaking their own record for the longest gap between stints at the top of the ch...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Soprano of the Hungarian State Opera Gabriella Letay Kiss and Italian tenor Marcello Giordani perform on the stage of the Erkel Theatre in Budapest during a May rehearsal of the title 'Manon Lescaut' composed by Italian Giacomo Puccini, directed by Hungarian Mate Szabo. Italian tenor Giordani passed away on Saturdayat age 56. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,