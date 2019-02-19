Yuji Maeda (right), president of video streaming service Showroom, shows off virtual idols that have been produced with major entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc. Tuesday in Tokyo's Roppongi district. | KYODO

Talent agency giant Johnny & Associates creates its first virtual idols

Kyodo

Major entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc. announced on Tuesday that it is creating its first virtual idols in collaboration with video streaming service Showroom.

The virtual idols — all-singing, all-dancing digital performers — will be able to interact with fans during videos that were due to be streamed live every day at 9:30 p.m. from Tuesday.

Joichiro Fujiwara and Kazuya Ohashi, members of the Kansai Johnny’s Jr. sub-unit Naniwa Danshi, will be the respective voices of virtual idols Asuka Kaido and Kanata Ichigoya.

Yuji Maeda, the president of general producer Showroom, said, “We want to introduce the characters to the world, not just Japan.”

