Rooms near 50th anniversary Woodstock venue prove a hot ticket

BETHEL, NEW YORK - Finding a place to stay for the 50th anniversary Woodstock concert in August may not be a groovy experience for anyone hoping to score a room near the venue.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that many motels, bed-and-breakfasts and Airbnb rentals are already sold out in Sullivan County, a rural area 85 miles (140 km) northwest of New York City.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site in the town of Bethel, announced last week that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

Most motels and B&Bs closest to the concert venue have been booked solid for some time.

People interested in attending the anniversary concert are being advised to check out the Sullivan County Visitors Association website for lodging information.

The field where the 1969 Woodstock music festival took place at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, in Bethel, New York, is seen in 2008. Fifty years after the Woodstock festival became a highpoint of 1960s counterculture, featuring performances by Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin and other icons of the era, an anniversary event is planned at the same site in New York.

