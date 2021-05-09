Keisuke Honda scored in a second straight match for Azerbaijan Premier League side Neftchi Baku on Saturday, netting in the second half of a 4-0 win over FK Sabail.

The former Japan midfielder made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute at Sabail’s Bayil Arena when he tapped in after a teammate’s shot was parried by the Sabail keeper.

The 34-year-old Honda opened his account for the season in Neftchi’s 3-0 win away to Keshla on Monday.

Honda signed with Neftchi in March, making Azerbaijan the seventh foreign country where he has played professionally.

Neftchi are on top of the eight-team Premier League after 26 matches. Second-place Qarabag trail by two points, with a game in hand.