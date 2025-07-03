North Korea could send up to 30,000 additional troops to Russia over the coming months to aid Moscow in its war against Ukraine, media reports citing Ukrainian intelligence officials and Western security sources have said.

If confirmed, this would almost triple the total number of North Korean soldiers directly supporting Russia after an estimated 14,000 were sent last year to repel Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

The move would also mark an intensification of the more than 3-year-old conflict that is now stretching across Europe and Asia, highlighting the speed at which Pyongyang’s military ties with Moscow have deepened since the two signed a mutual defense treaty just over a year ago.