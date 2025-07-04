Climate change is already having an impact on companies around the world.

Over half of the firms surveyed in a recent Morgan Stanley report experienced the climate's impact on operations within the past year, including increased costs, worker disruption and revenue losses. The growing financial impacts are a key reason some companies are continuing to pursue emissions cuts and adapt to a warming world even amid political turbulence, the survey found.

Extreme heat and storms were the leading disruptions, followed by wildfires and smoke, water shortage, and flooding or rising sea levels, according to the new report. The U.S. alone has spent nearly $1 trillion on disaster recovery and other climate-related needs over the past year, a recent Bloomberg Intelligence analysis found.