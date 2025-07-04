Terry Kilgore lives alone in his Altadena neighborhood in California, sleeping in a recreational vehicle and surrounded by empty lots that were once the site of family homes.
In January, those homes were burned to the ground.
Six months after the wildfires that devastated the eastern and western flanks of Los Angeles, Kilgore's RV solution is one way victims are coping as the arduous rebuilding effort goes on.
