South Korean President Lee Jae Myung showed his intention to visit Japan at an early date by resuming the two countries' "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by their leaders, in a news conference held in Seoul on Thursday to mark a month after he took office.

With the two nations commemorating this year the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization, Lee also voiced his hope that Tokyo and Seoul will release a new bilateral statement, following the 1998 Japan-South Korea joint declaration, which called on the two East Asian neighbors to build a future-oriented relationship.

Lee, who took office June 4, held his first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba later that month, on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven major countries in Canada, to which the South Korean leader was invited as a guest.