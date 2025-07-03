The survival of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government may be at stake in the pivotal July 20 Upper House election.

Election campaigning for the vote officially kicked off Thursday, with all eyes on how the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition will perform.

A poor outcome is expected to have severe repercussions for the Ishiba administration, already in a minority position in the Lower House after its debacle in last October’s general election.