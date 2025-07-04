Household spending rose the most since the summer of 2022 amid persistent inflation, providing support for an economy that’s taking a hit from U.S. tariffs.
Outlays by households, adjusted for inflation, gained 4.7% from a year ago in May as spending on cars jumped, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The result beat the median economist estimate of a 1.2% gain.
The jump in cars this year helped inflate the overall number but was largely due to comparison with low volumes last year resulting from a safety certification scandal, according to an internal affairs ministry official. Still, spending also grew for tourism both within and outside Japan while people also increased outlays on eating out.
