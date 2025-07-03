Japan’s transport ministry has announced new air safety regulations requiring flight passengers to keep power banks within sight to mitigate fire risks while on board planes.

The move, announced Monday, comes in response to a series of incidents involving such battery packs emitting smoke or catching fire during flights. It will go into effect on July 8.

Portable battery chargers are often a must-have for travelers. But if handled improperly, the devices can pose a fire risk.

The lithium-ion batteries used in such devices can overheat or ignite due to a short circuit caused by an external impact or overcharging.

The ministry, working with industry groups such as The Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan, will prohibit passengers from storing power banks in overhead compartments.

It will also require passengers to charge their devices only in locations where the condition of the battery can be monitored — such as on their laps or in the seat pockets — as part of broader measures to ensure in-flight safety.

The precaution aims to ensure that any signs of overheating or smoke can be quickly detected and addressed during flights.

Currently, the ministry prohibits passengers from storing power banks in checked baggage, in accordance with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

In addition, batteries exceeding 160 watt-hours are strictly banned due to potential fire risk, while passengers may only carry two battery packs rated between 100Wh and 160Wh.

Earlier this year, a fire broke out on an Air Busan plane at South Korea's Gimhae International Airport, injuring three people. South Korean investigators later said the blaze may have been caused by a power bank.

The transport ministry noted that while similar incidents have occurred on Japanese flights, all have been managed without serious injury or damage thanks to early detection.