The Democratic Party for the People will seek to implement measures to increase people's take-home pay, its leader Yuichiro Tamaki said in an interview ahead of the Upper House election on July 20.

Tamaki said that the opposition party will aim to win 16 seats in the race for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, as holding a total of 21 seats, including those not to be contested in the upcoming poll, would enable the party to independently submit bills needing budgetary measures.

"We will make it a summer of raising take-home pay," he said, pledging the party's aim of increasing the country's annual gross domestic product to ¥1 quadrillion ($6.95 trillion) in a decade.