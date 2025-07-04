Max Verstappen refused to be drawn on questions about discussions with Mercedes and exit clauses in his Red Bull contract when he spoke to reporters on Thursday ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Facing a succession of questions about his future, following reports in Italy that he had agreed to join Mercedes next year, the Dutchman was polite, but evasive in his answers, stressing that for him it would be ideal to complete his career with one team — Red Bull.

"I am happy where I am," he said. "There are always rumors, but only one who decides, and that is me and the team. I control my own destiny, and I am happy and in control of where I'm at."