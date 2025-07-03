A man on Japan's national wanted list in connection with the death of his father and the attempted murder of his mother at their luxury condominium in Shiga Prefecture earlier this year has been found dead, police said Wednesday.

Shiga Prefectural Police identified the deceased as Makoto Iwasaki, a 50-year-old unemployed man and the son of the victims in the case. His body was discovered in Aokigahara Forest, located in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, on May 11 by a man who had been hiking nearby.

DNA testing confirmed Iwasaki's identity. The cause of death remains unknown.

Police had issued a warrant for Iwasaki’s arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after a Feb. 25 incident in which his parents, Yasuzo Iwasaki, 79, and Kimie Iwasaki, 74, were found with severe head injuries in their apartment in the city of Otsu. The suspect's father was pronounced dead at the scene, while his mother was hospitalized but ultimately survived.

Authorities had begun searching for Iwasaki in March, releasing security footage of the suspect in an effort to locate him.

The police are also investigating Iwasaki on suspicion of murdering his father, and they are expected to refer the case to prosecutors despite the suspect's death.

Translated by The Japan Times