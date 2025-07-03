A tariff deal negotiated between the United States and Vietnam has set a high bar for Japan, which has made no concrete progress over 11 weeks of intense trade talks with Washington and has earned itself the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump in the process.

“Even after a round of negotiations like this, it’s clear that some tariffs will remain,” said Akihiko Yasui, research director at Mizuho Research and Technologies, in discussing the Vietnam deal. “And more importantly, it was the higher-rate tariffs that were in fact on the table.”

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump said a 20% tariff will be imposed on Vietnamese exports to the U.S., lower than the original 46% "reciprocal" tariff announced on April 4. Goods transshipped to the U.S. via Vietnam will be subject to a 40% levy.