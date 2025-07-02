Sumo’s updated rankings have been released, and for the first time since Hakuho retired in 2021 there are yokozuna on both the east and west sides of the banzuke.

Well, not exactly on both sides.

Onosato may have been promoted to the sport’s highest rank following back-to-back championship wins as an ōzeki in March and May, but one of sumo’s lesser known rules means he’s listed under both his new and old ranks on the latest banzuke.